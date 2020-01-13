Shiv Sena welcomes Army Chief's remark over PoK, urges Centre to move ahead on the issue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Welcoming General MM Naravane's remark over Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Shiv Sena said that Army Chief said nothing wrong as PoK is an integral part of India and urged the Centre to not get back on the issue as this will be the best way to teach "Tukde-Tukde gang" a lesson.

"The new Indian Army Chief General Naravane has shown Marathi pride soon after taking charge. General Naravane has said it in clear terms that PoK is ours...if Centre gives orders, then we will capture PoK," Shiv Sena said in its mouthpiece Saamna.

"The General said nothing wrong. Most of the terror training camps are running in PoK and these terror camps are run with the support of Pakistani Army and ISI," it added.Referring to the surgical strike conducted by India in the same region, the Saamna editorial said Pakistan's habits have not changed even after that.The editorial while referring to the killing of soldiers in Valley, said that the Kashmir issue comes to the fore only for political and electoral purposes."That is why we welcome General Naravane's new policy. General Naravane's says Indian parliament had in February 1994 had passed a resolution that entire Jammu and Kashmir, including PoK, is an inseparable part of India," it said.Asserting that General Naravane is asking for orders from Centre, the editorial said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give such orders...this is what the country wishes."Hailing Home Minister Amit Shah for the abrogation of Article 370, "Now as soon as General Naravane gets orders from Modi-Shah, PoK will be ours and Veer Savarkar will be garlanded with flowers of Akhand Bharat."The editorial urged the Centre to not get back on the issue saying that this will be the best way to teach "Tukde-Tukde gang" a lesson.l said that the PoK is an integral part of Jammu and Kashmir. 'Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had on Saturday said that if Indian Army gets an order then it will take appropriate action to reclaim PoK.He had pointed out that a Parliamentary resolution states that the entire Jammu and Kashmir region is a part of India."There is a parliamentary resolution, that entire Jammu and Kashmir region is a part of India. If Parliament wants it, then that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we will take appropriate action," the Army chief had said while speaking to the media in Delhi. (ANI)