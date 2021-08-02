Shiv Sena workers vandalise Adani signboard at Mumbai airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): A group of Shiv Sena workers on Monday vandalised a signboard with ''Adani Airport'' written on it, which was placed near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.



Following the incident, an Adani Airport Spokesperson issued a statement assuring that no changes have been made to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) branding or positioning at terminals.

"In view of incidents around Adani Airports branding at Mumbai International Airport, we assure Adani Airports Holding Limited(AAHL) merely replaced the previous branding with Adani Airports branding and no change has been made to CSMIA's branding or positioning at the terminal," said the spokesperson.

They said the branding at CSMIA is in compliance with the norms and guidelines of the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

"AAHL will continue to adhere to all the guidelines laid out by the government in the interest of the aviation community at large," Adani Airport spokesperson added.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, has taken over the management control of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) from the GVK Group following the MIAL Board Meeting earlier on July 13. (ANI)

