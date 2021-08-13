Shivaji Maharaj's 'Hindavi Swaraj' unparalleled example of good governance: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Noting that it is difficult to imagine India's present form and its glory without Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his ''Hindavi Swarajya' was an unparalleled example of good governance, justice for backwards and the deprived and call for fight against tyranny.



Speaking at the function to mark Baba Saheb Purandare entering the 100th year of his life, the Prime Minister recalled his contribution in taking the life and history of Shivaji Maharaj to people.

He said Baba Saheb Purandare's work reflects his unwavering devotion to Shivaji. "In his works, Shivaji Maharaj comes alive in our hearts. All of us will always be indebted to him for his sterling contribution of taking the life and history of Shivaji Maharaj to people," the Prime Minister said.

He said Shivaji was not only a colossus of Indian history but his impact is also visible in the present geography of the country.

"A massive question of our past, present and future is that if Shivaji Maharaj was not there, what would have been our situation. It is impossible to imagine India's form, its glory without Chattrapti Shivaji Maharaj. What he did in his time, the same role was played by his legend, inspirations and stories after him. His 'Hindavi Swaraj' is an unparalleled example of justice for the backward and the deprived and a war cry against tyranny," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said Shivaji's management, his use of naval power, his water management are worth emulating.

Referring to the programmes of Baba Saheb Purandare he had attended, the Prime Minister praised his zeal for taking history to the youth in its full glory and inspiration.

"He is always mindful that history is communicated in its true form. This balance is needed for the country's history. He never let his devotion and litterateur in him to affect his sense of history. I will appeal to the young historians to maintain the same standards when they write the History of India's freedom struggle on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," the Prime Minister said.

He also recalled Baba Saheb Purandare's contributions from the Goa Mukti Sangram to the Dadar Nagar Haveli freedom struggle.

The Prime Minister said that Baba Saheb Purandare's life exemplifies the exalted notion of active and mentally alert life as expounded by India's sages.

He also noted the coincidence of his birth century falling in the 75th year of India's independence.

Baba Saheb Purandare was honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2019. Maharashtra Government decorated him with Maharashtra Bhushan Award in 2015 and Madhya Pradesh Government has awarded him Kalidas award. (ANI)