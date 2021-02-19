Shivaji preserved Hindu religion in Goa amid conversion: Sawant

Sawant also said that like Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Make in India' and 'Skill India', the Maratha king had also believed in a similar philosophy, especially when it came to locally manufacturing arms used to fight the brutal oppressive regimes.

Panaji, Feb 19 (IANS) Maratha emperor Shivaji and his son Sambhaji helped preserve Hindu culture in Goa at the time of religious conversion, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said at a Shiv Jayanti function held here on Friday.

"Not just in Maharashtra, Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj took efforts to preserve Hindu dharma and the concept of Swadharma in Goa too. The biggest contribution to preserving Hindu religion and Swadharma (in Goa) was made by Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji maharaj. He (Shivaji) played a major role in preserving Hindu culture at a time of conversion," Sawant said.

Born in the 17th century, Shivaji's regime coincided with the colonial Portuguese rule in Goa, early part of which witnessed large-scale conversion of the native population.

Sawant in his speech said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's calls for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in times of an adversity like Covid-19, as well as other missions like 'Make in India', 'Skill India' mirrored similar initiatives launched by Shivaji in his era.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocates 'Make in India', 'Skill India', concepts which Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had identified then. If you go back in history, during Shivaji's fight against injustices and brutal regimes of the time, the weapons used by his army were locally made. If the Make in India concept is in vogue now, its foundations were laid by Shivaji Maharaj," Sawant said.

--IANS

maya/dpb