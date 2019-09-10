Shivakumar appeals supporters to ensure peace during Wednesday protest in Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is in ED custody in an alleged money laundering case, on Tuesday appealed his supporters to maintain law and order situation during a protest in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Shivakumar thanked his supporters for organising a "massive protest" on Wednesday to show solidarity with him."I wholeheartedly thank leaders, supporters, well-wishers and friends who have organised a massive protest in my support tomorrow in Bengaluru. I humbly request that the protest be peaceful and doesn't cause any inconvenience to citizens. Please ensure the public property isn't harmed," Shivakumar tweeted.The Congress leader asserted that he will emerge victorious in the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him."I would like to reiterate that I have done nothing wrong and am a target of vendetta politics. With the support and blessings that I am receiving from all of you and my belief in God and our judiciary, I have full faith that I will emerge victorious both legally and politically," he said in another tweet.Earlier today, the ED issued a summon to Shivakumar's daughter for questioning in connection with the case. The agency has asked Aishwarya to appear before it on September 12. The ED is likely to quiz her on certain transactions, sources told ANI.Shivakumar was arrested by the ED when he appeared before it on September 3. He was sent to the agency's custody for ten days by a Delhi court.Based on a complaint of the Income Tax Department, the money laundering case was registered by the ED in September last year. The I-T Department, during the initial probe, had found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivkumar. The I-T Department also came across money laundering and hawala operations, involving a network of persons across Delhi and Bengaluru. (ANI)