Shivakumar asks people to record video of BJP leader's car passing by

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (IANS) Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Chief D.K. Shivakumar took a jibe at the BJP leadership on Thursday asserting that people must be watchful of the saffron party leaders driving on the road as they have a track record of running over the people.

"An appeal to the masses, whenever you see a BJP leader's car passing by, just open your phone camera and make a recording. You never know when they decide to run their car over people and kill them. Your video will then become evidence. It will be a great service to the country," Shivakumar said in a tweet.