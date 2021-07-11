Shivakumar dismisses allegations of illegal mining in KRS dam vicinity

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11 (ANI): After Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh alleged that the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam in Karnataka developed cracks due to illegal mining in the vicinity, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar said that he was not aware of any illegal mining in the area when he held the irrigation and energy ministries.



Shivakumar has previously held the position of irrigation minister in the Cabinet of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Energy Minister during Siddaramaiah's government.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Shivakumar said, "I am not aware of any illegal mining in the premises of the KRS dam or in limited space. I held the position of district minister and also irrigation minister in the Kumaraswamy Cabinet."

"Nobody ever complained to me about illegal mining," he added.

As per the Karnataka Congress chief, concrete mining in 10-15 km does not make any difference.

He further condemned the reactions of the many political leaders over the same and said that statements are being made to create panic.

This comes as Lok Sabha MP from Mandya levelled allegations that illegal mining is going on in the vicinity of the KRS dam, causing damage to its body.

KRS, which is one of the oldest structures in the state, is a gravity dam made of surkhi mortar below the confluence of the Kaveri river with its tributaries. (ANI)

