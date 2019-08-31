Shivakumar questioned for 8 hours by ED

Shivakumar was questioned for over eight hours under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

An ED official said Shivakumar was questioned about his properties and the bag full of cash that was sent to the Chandani Chowk area by his aides. The official further said he was also asked about his relation with the travel company propreitor and his investment into several other domains.

The agency has questioned for ovber five hours on Friday after he deposed before them.

The Karnataka High Court on Friday rejected Shivakumar's petition for interim protection from arrest by the financial probe agency. The ED had issued the summons on Thursday night, asking Shivakumar to appear before it on Friday afternoon over his alleged involvement in 'hawala' transactions in violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. According to ED sources, Shivakumar was questioned about an amount of Rs 8.59 crore seized during income tax raids in August 2017. Shivakumar has been on the radar of the I-T department and the ED since demonetisation in 2016. The alleged money laundering came to light after I-T sleuths raided Shivakumar's flat in New Delhi on August 2, 2017 which led to the seizure of unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 8.59 crore without any evidence about its source. Cases were filed against him and four of his associates under Sections 277 and 278 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and Sections 120(B), 193 and 199 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Shivakumar has accused Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa of indulging in vindictive politics by targeting him and other opposition leaders. Before appearing for questioning before the ED, Shivakumar said, "I am a law-abiding citizen, and I have legal options which I am exploring." The Congress leader added that he will face the proceedings "legally, politically and socially".