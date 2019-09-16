Shivakumar's supporters conduct 'Mrityunjaya Homa Yagya' for his early release from ED custody

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Supporters of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, on Monday conducted a Mrityunjaya Homa Yagya (special prayers) for him at Mylaralinga temple in Shivamogga.

The supporters, who belonged to the Congress party conducted the prayers seeking the early release of Shivakumar from the ED custody and an end to all problems their leader is facing.A Delhi court has extended till September 17 the custody of Shivakumar by the ED.On September 11, the members of Vokkaliga Sangha protested in Bengaluru against Shivakumar's arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in alleged connection with a money laundering case.Shivakumar, who belonged to the Vokkaliga community, was arrested by the ED on September 3.The 57-year-old leader had earlier asserted that he has not done anything wrong and will fully cooperate with the investigating agency."It is all a conspiracy. I have not made any mistake, murder or indulged in corruption. The money you found is my money and I earned it," he had said.The agency had started its probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in September 2018 on the basis of a report submitted by the Income Tax department against Shivakumar. (ANI)