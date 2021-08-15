'Shivalinga' at Rishikesh Temple decorated with tricolour

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], August 15 (ANI): To mark the occasion of 75th Independence Day, a 'Shivalinga' at Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh has been decorated in the colours of the tricolour.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of 75th Independence Day and said it is the day to remember India's great freedom fighters and hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

The country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence, amid patriotic fervour. (ANI)

