Shivamogga: City corporation holds Ragi ball eating competition for women

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India] Sept 25 (ANI): City Corporation organised a ragi ball eating competition for women today in Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

"This is a part of Dussehra celebration. More than 40 women participated in this competition. We allot one minute time for eating Ragi Ball. The participant who eats more ball will be the winner and get a pressure cooker", said Yogish, a corporator.



Suma, who won the in first round eating five ragi balls, said that it is delicious food for us, I have eaten five balls in one minute and managed to win first place in the first round.

A few days back, the Karnataka government had organised senior citizen sports meet for 71-80 years category ahead of World Elders Day celebrations to be held on October 1.(ANI)

