Shivamogga gets park dedicated to Indian soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, a park dedicated to the Indian soldiers will be inaugurated here on Friday.

The park consists of several sculptures of Indian soldiers as a mark of commemorating their sacrifices for the country.

Speaking to ANI, Roop Kumar, a hawaldar who served in the Indian Army for 15 years, said the park displays sculptures which will apprise people about the hard work soldiers do for the nation."There is no such park like this in Shivamogga. The construction of this park is completed in 15 days. This park will inspire those want to serve in the armed forces," he said.Locals said the park has been constructed with the help of Shivamogga District Collectorate and Shilpakala Academy in Bengaluru."In Shivamogga, Shilpakala Academy and District Collectorate organised a sculpture camp. The camp's theme was Indian soldiers and their sacrifices. We made sculptures of soldiers of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force," Vishal, a local said.Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War today to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to mark India's triumph over Pakistan on this day in 1999. (ANI)