Shivpal gives up on Akhilesh, says ready for battle

"It is enough, now I am ready for the battle. I am tired of waiting endlessly for a response (from Akhilesh)," he said in Etawah on Wednesday.

Lucknow, Oct 7 (IANS) Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) Chief Shivpal Singh Yadav has finally given up on his estranged nephew and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav.

"From October 12, I will take out 'Samajik Parivartan Yatra' from Vrindavan, which is Lord Shri Krishna's Karma Bhoomi," he said.

Interestingly, Akhilesh is also launching his 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' on the same day.

Replying to a question, Shivpal said that the Samajwadi Party president has not been answering his calls and messages.

"The Pandavas had merely asked for five villages and had given the entire kingdom to Kauravas. Similarly, I just asked for honour and dignity but some people are not even ready for this," he said.

"I have achieved a lot, I have been a minister as well as a president. Now I have also become the national president. I even said on November 22, 2020 that if this is the desire, we will not even contest elections. Even today I had called and messaged him (Akhilesh) that it is necessary to talk to defeat the BJP, but he has not replied," said Shivpal.

He further said that everyone needs to unite to oust BJP from power.

"Even though Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) did not want me to leave SP, I was separated from the SP. I had said earlier also that if everyone unites then Akhilesh will become the chief minister," he said.

Shivpal, according to sources, will now opt for an alliance with other smaller parties in the state.

