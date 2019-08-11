Shivpal's party won't contest UP Assembly bypolls

"Instead of contesting the by-elections, we will focus on strengthening the party organization in the state and prepare for the 2022 Assembly elections," the PSPL shief said.

The party, however, will contest student union elections in various universities and colleges across the state.

The PSPL wants to increase its presence among the youth, thereby causing further erosion in the Samajwadi Party's (SP) vote base.

Shivpal Yadav has been touring various districts in order to build up the party's organizational structure.<br> <br>On August 8, he led a massive demonstration in Lucknow against the Yogi Adityanath government, a day before the SP held a protest on the same issue.