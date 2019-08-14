Shivpal Yadav to build Bharat temple in Jammu

Senior PSPL leader Deepak Misra said that the party will purchase a plot of land in Kathua in Jammu. The temple complex will be spread over one-acre land.

"Surendra Singh, the PSPL state president in Jammu and Kashmir, has been entrusted the responsibility of identifying the land and working out modalities for the construction of the temple," Misra said.

The design of the temple will be made by Jamaal Darvish, a prominent architect from Telangana.

Misra said that the temple will also have a museum dedicated to the freedom fighters of the country.

Photographs of Chandra Shekhar Azad, Ashfaqullah Khan, Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, Ram Manohar Lohia and Jai Prakash Narain will adorn the picture gallery in the museum.