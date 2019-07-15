Shivraj Chouhan, Vijayvargiya are like 'Mungerilal', seeing 'haseen sapne': MP Min Sajjan Singh

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Sajjan Singh Verma, minister in Madhya Pradesh cabinet has mocked senior BJP leaders like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kailash Vijayvargiya and few others by saying that they all are like the comic character "Mungerilal", who have a habit of seeing fascinating dreams (haseen sapne).

Apart from taking names of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Chouhan and BJP's national general secretary Vijayvargiya, the Congress leader also mentioned about other leaders like Narottam Mishra, Gopal Bhargava and Bhupendra Singh.On being asked to respond on BJP's claim that 'Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is unstable', PWD Minister Verma on Monday said, "Earlier there used to be only one Mungerilal. Now there are 5-6 in BJP. Shivraj Chouhan, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Narottam Mishra, Gopal Bhargava and Bhupendra Singh, who all have a habit of seeing fascinating dreams (haseen sapne). So, who cares about their allegations?"'Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne' is an Indian television comedy series where the main character Mungerilal finds relief through his dreams where he settles scores with everyone and tries to fulfil the secret desires of his heart.Before this, Verma has stoked a controversy by saying that the BJP had a "mentality like dogs".He made the statement while slamming BJP for mocking the State government's order of transferring 46 police dog handlers across the state along with their canines.Reacting on Sajjan's statement BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that BJP leaders are faithful to the people of Madhya Pradesh and will keep raising voice for people and security forces."If Sajjan Singh Verma is calling us dogs then I would like to tell him that yes we are dogs, we are faithful dogs of the people of Madhya Pradesh and we will keep raising our voices for our people and our security forces," said Sharma. (ANI)