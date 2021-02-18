Shivraj Chouhan suspends four officials after Sidhi tragedy

Bhopal, Feb 18 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered suspension of MP Road Development Corporation's (MPRDC) Divisional Manager, Assistant General Manager, Manager and Regional Transport Officer in connection with the tragic bus accident in Sidhi district that has claimed 47 lives so far.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday night also announced rewards of Rs 5 lakh each for three persons, including a young woman, who saved the lives of the passengers in the bus.

Bodies of 47 people were recovered after an overcrowded bus lost control and plunged into a water-filled canal in the state's Sidhi district on Tuesday. Following the mishap, Chouhan announced monetary assistance of Rs 7 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

Meanwhile, investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause behind the accident. However, sources claimed that the diversion from its permitted route to avoid traffic jams and bad roads led to the tragedy.

The Chief Minister has said that several MPRDC officials are on the site to carry out the improvement works.

Besides, the CM added that a long-term action plan will be streamlined for the closure of the road diversion in the area.

"To ease the traffic congestion, the construction works at Rewa-Gaddi-Rampur Naikin road and Jigna-Bharatpur road will be completed soon."

Chouhan has also lauded efforts of the district administration, police, NDRF and SDRF for carrying out the relief and rescue operation after the mishap.

State's Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja said: "The transport and PWD department are at loggerheads following the bus accident. We demand the Ministers removal of both the departments."

