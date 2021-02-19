Shivraj finds mosquitoes at Sidhi circuit house, official suspended

Owing to lack of hygiene in his room, it was full of mosquitoes. Not just this the overhead water tank at the guest house kept overflowing through the night.

Bhopal/Sidhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently visited Sidhi to meet the families of those affected by the tragedy and spent the night at a circuit house there.

After spending a sleepless night, holding the public works department accountable for the mismanagement, he reportedly ordered the suspension of a junior engineer there.

It may be recalled that recently a bus had fallen into a canal near the Bansagar Dam in Madhya Pradesh, in

which 52 people lost their lives. CM Chouhan was visiting the site of the accident to console the families of the victims.

When the mismanagement at the circuit house at Sidhi came to light, Reva Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Jain suspended Public works department (PWD) sub-engineer Babulal Gupta.

The suspension order says that Gupta had been told about the stay of the VIPs in the circuit house but there were complaints regarding poor cleanliness, mismanagement and mosquitoes.

