Shivraj has no right to visit Mandsaur after firing bullets at farmers: MP Min Sajjan Verma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Saturday said that senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan has no right to visit flood-affected Mandsaur district since he had shed "crocodile tears" after firing bullets at the farmers while serving as the chief minister of the state in 2017.

Verma, a Minister for Public Works Department (PWD) in Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government, said, "Shivraj Singh does not have the right to go to the land of Mandsaur. After firing bullets at the farmers, he has once gone there to shed crocodile tears while being the chief minister of the state."The PWD Minister's remark comes a few days after Chouhan visited flood-hit Neemuch and Mandsaur districts.On being asked about state government's providing relief amount to farmers, Verma said, "We will give money to farmers on our own as we knew that the central government will not help us. Also, the Kamal Nath government is capable enough to protect state farmers."Verma also spoke about BJP leader Bhupender Singh's demand seeking resignation of Congress government in Madhya Pradesh."Bhupendra Singh should make his 28 MPs resign. Are BJP's 28 MPs impotent? Can't they bring money to this state by putting pressure on Narendra Modi? If you cannot bring money for the state development then you should resign," he said.In 2017, Mandsaur witnessed a massive protest as farmers demanded loan waivers and better prices for their produce. The agitation led to the loss of lives of several farmers, drawing criticism from political parties.The situation forced the district officials to impose Section 144 and restricted prominent personalities from visiting the violence-hit district. (ANI)