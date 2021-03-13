Shivraj meets Tomar in Delhi, discusses state issues

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and discussed several issues related to state.

The meeting between the two leaders lasted for over 30 minutes.

After meeting the Agriculture Minister, the Chief Minister told reporters, "I met Narendra Singh Tomar ji on the issues of Madhya Pradesh. The Union Agriculture Ministry has provided us 12.5 lakh metric ton of urea, but I have asked him to provide 15 lakh metric ton urea so that there is no scarcity of urea in the state."