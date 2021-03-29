Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrates Holi by planting banyan sapling

Panna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated Holi festival by planting a banyan sapling in the Taj Pashan Garh area of Panna district on Monday.



The Chief Minister also extended Holi wishes via social media.

"May this festival of colours fill your life with new colours of cheerfulness, enthusiasm and joy. Let happiness and prosperity be the new creation, wish you may be happy in every moment," he tweeted.

He also appealed to people to celebrate the festival of colours with family at home to prevent getting infected by coronavirus.

Madhya Pradesh reported 2,142 new COVID-19 cases, 1,175 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state's Health Department on Saturday. With this, the total cases in the state mounted to 2,86,407 including 12,995 active cases and 2,69,465 total recoveries. The death toll mounted to 3,947 including the new deaths.

Following this, the Bhopal district administration declared 20 areas and houses as containment zones, residents of these areas to remain in-home quarantine. (ANI)

