  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspects Madhya Pradesh Bhavan project in Delhi

Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspects Madhya Pradesh Bhavan project in Delhi

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Sep 8th, 2021, 16:30:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday inspected the Madhya Pradesh Bhawan project in Delhi.

Chouhan said the new building will be a symbol of the state's culture and will also serve as a place for conducting important government events, meetings.
"This new Bhawan will serve as a symbol of MP's values, culture, great personalities, faith. Also, this will serve as a place where important government meetings, events could be conducted," Chouhan told ANI. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features