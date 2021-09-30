Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets PM Modi, invites to Tribal Day programme

The Chief Minister also shared details with the Prime Minister about welfare schemes being run by the state government.

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and invited him to Bhopal for the Tribal Day programme, to be celebrated on November 15 in the state.

He has also invited Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate Bhopal's state-of-the-art railway station.

Talking to the media after meeting the Prime Minister, Chouhan slammed the oppposition Congress party and claimed that the BJP will win all the seats in the by-elections to be held in the state.

Further, about the meeting, the Chief Minister said that he has apprised the Prime Minister about the situation of Corona in the state and the pace of the Covid vaccination campaign.

This was Chouhan's second visit to Delhi within a week.

Earlier he met BJP national president J.P. Nadda last week.

Many political speculations were also being made about the meeting, although Chouhan made it clear that he has met the Prime Minister to apprise him about the schemes related to the development of the state and get his guidance.

According to Chouhan, he also discussed about the rain situation in the state, progress of the ownership scheme -- recently announced by Home Minister Amit Shah for the 'welfare' of the tribe, making Basmati rice exportable and Suraj Abhiyan.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi asked him about the possibility of sandalwood cultivation in the state. Chouhan said that his government would take the suggestion seriously.

By-elections are to be held on October 30 for Khandwa Lok Sabha seat and three assembly seats -- Jobat, Raigaon and Prithvipur -- in the state.

--IANS

stp/shs