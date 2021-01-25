Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Rahul Gandhi, says Congress responsible for Chinese intrusion post Independence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that Congress is responsible for the partition of India and Chinese intrusion after independence.



"Rahul Gandhi, don't you feel ashamed while lying? The foundation of your party is lies. Who weakened the country? Congress party weakened the country, it is responsible for the partition of India. China intruded India after independence despite the 'brotherhood' policy adopted by their government," said Chouhan while speaking to ANI.

The statement came after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi blamed the ruling government for the 'weakened Indian economy' and Chinese intrusion.

"You must have read that the Chinese army is occupying the Indian Territory, and many people say that Bangladesh is competing very strongly in the textile industry. Now, one has to ask why China thinks it has the guts to come inside Indian territory? It has not happened before. China can see that that India is weak," said Gandhi while interacting with weavers in Erode district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Chouhan replied to the series of allegations made by Rahul Gandhi in turn calling out his party as the one responsible for weakening the country.

"Our country is becoming strong and prosperous under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What was our say on the international level under the Congress rule? Today, the world cannot make a big decision without our involvement," he added.

India and China have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up.

Multiple rounds of talks have failed to yield any significant result in defusing border tensions.

The last round of Corps Commander-level talks between both countries was held on January 24 in Chushul in Eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

