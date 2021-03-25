Shivraj slams Rahul Gandhi in Assam, calls him 'absent-minded, hopeless'

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, the BJP leader said, "Rahul Gandhi's lying tendencies have made me question the meaning of his name. I think Rahul stands for R- rejected by people, A-absent minded, H-hopeless like his party, U-useless, no use for the party or the people, L-liar.""What does the Indian National Congress (INC) mean? It means Irresponsible, Nepotism and Corrupted," Chouhan added."In 2018 assembly polls, he (Rahul) promised to waive off farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh on coming to power. He had announced that the CM would be changed if the loans weren't waived off within 10 days in MP, but it didn't happen. Neither the loan up to Rs 2 lakh was waived off nor was the CM changed," he further claimed."Rahul had also promised unemployment allowance in MP, but not even a single penny was given to any jobless youth in MP as unemployment allowance during the Congress rule," the BJP leader added."It's the poll season again and he (Rahul) is making similar promises in Assam now. He made similar promises in MP three years back, but none of them were fulfilled," Chouhan said while showing copies of notices sent by banks to loan defaulter farmers of MP in 2019.The BJP leader further hit out at Congress for aligning with Badruddin Ajmal's All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam."I want to ask Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, what made them align with Ajmal in Assam, tie-up with whom was refused even by Tarun Gogoi," he said.The Congress does not respect its own leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, but embraces Ajmal, who is the biggest threat to Assam's security and culture, he added.Rahul Gandhi is walking the path of Jinnah, he claimed.Campaigning for the first phase of the high-decibel Assam Assembly elections ended on Thursday, two days ahead of polling.The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a second term with the help of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). The Congress-led United People's Alliance (UPA) 'Mahajath' and United Regional Front (URF) led by activist Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal are formidable opponents.Several bigwigs and national leaders of the BJP have visited the state over the last few days, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, national party president JP Nadda, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to campaign for the party.Assam will go to the polls in three phases from March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)