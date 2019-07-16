Shobha Karandlaje confident of BJP winning Karnataka floor test

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16 (ANI): Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will soon form the government in Karnataka by winning the floor test in the Assembly.

"Around 15-16 MLAs of the Congress and the JD(S) have resigned. I am hopeful that we will pass the floor test as we have more number of MLAs. But, it is up to the Governor to decide to whom he invites to form the government. I am hopeful that we will form the government in Karnataka," she said while speaking to ANI.



BJP on Monday had demanded a floor test while criticising the Chief Minister and Assembly Speaker for their "unacceptable" behavior.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier told ANI, "We stand by our demand (of floor test). The behaviour of Assembly speaker and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is highly uncalled for and unacceptable."

The party had also demanded that CM HD Kumaraswamy should prove the majority of Congress-JD(S) government in the Assembly .

Kumaraswamy had on Friday told the Speaker that he was ready to seek a trust vote or face a no-confidence motion during the session which will go on till July 26.

The 13-month-old coalition government in Karnataka slumped into crisis following the resignation of several Congress and JD(S) MLAs from the membership of the House.

Congress party has been accusing the BJP of conspiring to topple the coalition government in Karnataka.

The ruling alliance is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority.

In a twist to the political stalemate in Karnataka, the apex court had on July 12 ordered a status quo until July 16 on a plea filed by 10 dissident MLAs of Congress and JD (S)seeking a direction to the Assembly Speaker to accept their resignation and not proceed with the applications for their disqualification. (ANI)

