Shobhaa De trolled for urging Amit Shah to solve traffic woes

Netizens found the tweet in bad taste as Shah is being largely credited for India's bold and historic move to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution which granted special status to Jammu and kashmir.

"Dear Amit Shah, now that you have solved the Kashmir problem can you please take some time out and also resolve the Saki Naka traffic problem which is going on also since 1947 Regards Akkha Mumbai," she said in a tweet on Monday.

Shah on Monday proposed to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution and on Tuesday, the Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 and approved the resolution to abrogate Article 370.

Netizens felt that De's message fell short of giving the Home Minister due credit. One user even accused her of plagiarism. "Dear Shobhaa na De, now that you have finished crapping all you can on SM, can you please take some time out and focus on writing what you are actually good at ..Soft porn? Regards Akkha Twitter," wrote one Twitter user. "Auntyji this is civic issue for which you should be questioning the BMC & not the Home Ministry. Looks like too much of beef is making the grey cells disappear. Silver lining is: You didn't tag @realDonaldTrump to mediate this with Amit Shah!," tweeted another user. De's tweet has so far been liked over 12,000 times and received more than 4,000 comments. This is, however, not the first time that the columnist has found herself in the midst of controversies. In 2016, she was slammed for shaming Indian athletes participating in the Rio Olympics. "Goal of Team India at the Olympics: Rio jao (go to Rio). Selfies lo (take selfies). Khaali haat wapas aao (return empty-handed). What a waste of money and opportunity. Only hope? Dependable Abhinav Bindra. Aim for gold, champion!" she had said. To that, Abhinav Bindra, who finished fourth in the final of the 10 metre air rifle event in Rio de Janeiro, tweeted: "Shobhaa De, that's a tad unfair. You should be proud of your athletes pursuing human excellence against the whole world."