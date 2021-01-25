Shocking that Shiv Sena sees chant of 'Jai Shri Ram' as act of instigation: BJP

By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Shiv Sena on Monday for alleging that "Jai Shri Ram" chant is an act of "instigation by the BJP".



BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain was responding to an editorial in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana where it criticised the BJP on "Jai Shri Ram" slogans being raised when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rose to speak on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary at an event, also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Kolkata.

"It is shocking that now Shiv Sena is also having a problem with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. If this was said by Muslim League, Congress, and Mamata Banerjee, it was acceptable as we all know their stand on the issue," Hussain told ANI.

"But the party like Shiv Sena is saying this on Hindutva. I am shocked to learn that Shiv Sena is saying this. It means they also have a problem with this chant. This is a country which loves and follows the path of Maryada Purusottam Shri Ram," he added.

The BJP leader added, "Why did she get irritated? We welcome people in India by saying 'Ram Ram' or 'Jai Shri Ram'. What Mamata wanted at the Kolkata event, he wanted people to say 'Mamata Zindabad'. People will not do so."

After the slogans were raised at the event, Banerjee refused to speak and reportedly stated that it was an insult to her.

The Saamana editorial said that BJP has now recognised the weak point of Banerjee and it will continue to attack her on such issues till the West Bengal Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held later this year.

It further said that Banerjee should not get irritated by the slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

"The BJP is determined to spark in a planned manner on the issue of Hindutva. If it had not been so, there would not have been a controversy at the event organised on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata," the editorial said.

"When Chief Minister Mamata stood up to make her statement during the Prime Minister's presence at the government function, the crowd shouted 'Jai Shri Ram'. Mamta Banerjee got irritated by this and said this is her insult. Our view is that Mamata should not be irritated by the slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'," it said. (ANI)

