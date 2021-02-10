Shocking that Usmani not arrested yet for his remarks: Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday slammed the Maharashtra government, saying that former Aligarh Muslim University student Sharjeel Usmani has not yet been arrested for his objectionable comments during a recent Elgar Parishad event.



"It is the biggest shocker that Sharjeel Usmani is yet to be arrested but demanding his arrest our worker was detained from his house," he said.

A case was registered against Usmani in Pune for allegedly delivering a controversial speech at the Elgaar Parishad event in Pune on January 30.

The former Chief Minister had said earlier that remarks of Usmani at an event in Pune on January 30 were "against the Hindu community" and were meant to "disrupt communal harmony".

The Elgar Parishad event on December 31, 2017, organised by the Kabir Kala Manch at Shaniwarwada, became controversial after "provocative speeches" were allegedly made in the event.

The police investigation led to the arrest of 16 activists alleged to have links with the banned Maoist outfit. (ANI)

