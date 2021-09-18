Shoes to help ace the 2-mile fashion game

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANSlife) The global pandemic has massively transitioned the ways in which we approach our fashion essentials. With work from home defining the major chunk of our 24/7 routine, loungewear is no longer limited to our homes. While being on top of our fashion game will always be a priority, our casual and formal wear are swapping roles and even entering into this amicable crossover with the new kid on the block – the 2-mile fashion.

For those wondering what the 2-mile fashion game is all about, there's a great possibility that you're already hopping on the trend without even knowing about it. Because as comfort becomes our new cashmere, we can all find ourselves rocking the 2-mile run away; From a cafe WFH vibe to taking the dog out for a walk to a pizza date night, comfort is your cue. When it comes to footwear, our choices in 2-mile fashion range from sandals to mules to sneakers. And it can get tricky to make the ‘occasion perfect' pick when one doesn't know what comes under its ambit. We have Matteo Lambert, Chief Collection Officer, Bata India Limited, to help us dress it up or down with the perfect footwear picks for the new trend that is here to stay:

Slides, Sandals and Style: Whether it's a traditional ceremony or coffeehouse work meetings, slides and sandals have made their way through it all. They offer that pick and slide and glide through life comfort across genders. With the slip-on ease, you can up your style game; go for the classics, the jewelled, the floral, the neutrals, the possibilities are endless.

Always on, Athleisure: Athleisure is the biggest buzzworthy trend of the year, and rightly so. They resolve our footwear conundrum by offering the perfect balance to the blurring boundaries between active and formal wear. If fitness and fashion are your two magic words, then give your feet a break, quite literally. From grey suit formals to morning joggers, they'll let you rock everywhere.

The Clog Club: If 2-mile is the new fashion cue, clogs have always been our comfort cue. And now we can have the best of both worlds as the humble functional shoe makes it a chic comeback. Clogs are the must-have wardrobe essentials to up our loungewear game. H-straps, metallic, studded – they're on the 2021 heels' hotlist. Show off by making a chic statement as you dress up your straight-cut pants, T-shirt dresses, Boho gowns or flared joggers.

The Mule Moodboard: From heeled to flats to sandals, they come in all shapes and sizes. And what's better? They can be worn with a floral dress and your casual blue denim, at work and at a party. They're basically your everyday ‘slip-on and get going' vibe. So, make some room for a pair of the classic mules.

