Shooter Vartika Singh wants to hang Nirbhaya killers

Lucknow, Dec 15 (IANS) International shooter Vartika Singh has written a letter in blood to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing her desire to execute the capital punishment to the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case who are facing a death sentence.

Vartika Singh told reporters on Sunday that she wanted to hang the four convicts in order to send a message that a woman can execute men if they violate her.

She further said that she wanted support for her initiative from women actors, lawmakers and other celebrities.

Reports of the imminent hanging of the four men convicted in the infamous Nirbhaya rape and murder case have been gaining grounds as the convicts are running out of legal options. The Tihar Jail officials, where the four are presently lodged, have asked the Buxar Jail in Bihar to prepare ropes for the hanging and the Uttar Pradesh government has been asked to provide hangmen. The Buxar Jjail has expertise in making ropes suitable for hanging while Uttar Pradesh has a 'certified' hangman Pawan in Meerut. Vartika Singh had made news a few months ago when Babri plaintiff Iqbal Ansari had accused her of heckling him to concede the then disputed land to Hindus. She had accused him of attempting to assault her. Besides Singh, 42-year-old Tamil police Head Constable S. Subash Srinivasan, a police gallantry medal winner and grandson of INA veteran, has also volunteered to hang the killers of Nirbhaya in Tihar Jail. Srinivasan has also written a letter to the Tihar Jail authorities on December 6.