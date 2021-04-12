  1. Sify.com
  4. Shooting at high school in US state of Tennessee claims multiple victims, officer

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Apr 13th, 2021, 03:25:07hrs
Representative Image

Tennessee [US], April 13 (ANI/Sputnik): A shooting at a high school in the state of Tennessee has claimed multiple victims including an officer, the Knoxville Police Department said on Monday.

"Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area," police said in a statement via Twitter.
The Knoxville News Sentinel newspaper, citing its sources, said the situation is no longer "active." (ANI/Sputnik)

