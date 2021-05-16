  1. Sify.com
  4. Shooting in New York leaves 5 people injured

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, May 16th, 2021, 12:25:07hrs
Representative image

New York [US], May 16 (ANI/Sputnik): At least five people were injured in a shooting in Bronx, New York, NBC reports citing the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The shooting occurred at around 9 p. m. local time on Saturday (01:00 GMT on Sunday) near a McDonald's restaurant in Claremont Village.
Four of the people injured in the shooting were able to walk to a nearby hospital by themselves, NYPD said.
An investigation is underway. There is currently no information on any possible suspects or the motif behind the shooting. (ANI/Sputnik)

