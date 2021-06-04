Shooting order for man-eater leopard in J&K's Budgam issued

Adda Yasir Mir, 4, daughter of Yasir Ahmad Mir, had gone missing from Housing Colony Ompora Humhama in Budgam district on June 2 after which her family lodged a report with nearby police station.

Srinagar, June 4 (IANS) A day after it killed a child in J&K's Budgam district, the District Magistrate on Friday declared the leopard as man-eater and ordered its immediate elimination.

A team of police, SDRF and locals found few of her body parts in the dense Ompora forest. The people of the area had feared that the girl could have been taken by a leopard that was on prowl in the area.

ADM Budgam has asked the wildlife warden to deploy staff for elimination of the leopard which had devoured the minor girl.

The DM has asked the divisional forest officer to take immediate steps for erection and strengthening of existing chain-link fencing of Ompora forests, while also processing the proposal for thinning of the dense forest immediately.

The wildlife warden has also been asked to immediately prepare compensation case of the 4-year-old girl.

--IANS

sq/vd