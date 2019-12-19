Shopaholics ditch brands to shop at the Manipur flea market

Imphal (Manipur), Dec 19 (ANI): With Christmas just around the corner, scores of shopaholics are currently flocking Manipur's flea market for their festive shopping.

The flea market in the heart of Imphal city hosts bountiful options for shopping for the festive season making it the favourite place of buyers of all age groups.



A total of 72 makeshift apparel shops, doing businesses in the market, are providing winter outfits ranging from jackets, pullovers and other outfits.

Apart from shopping, the flea market has also become a common hangout place for youngsters.

"As winter is nearing I am here to do purchase some winter warm clothing. Christmas is one purpose but the main reason is the winter season," said a resident who had gone to the market.

Apart from local goods, the market is also trading goods that are importe from other Asian countries like China, Thailand, Myanmar, and Korea.

With the whole of Manipur thronging the market, it is like a boon for the people belonging to low-income groups as it provides them with a platform for selling their goods. (ANI)

