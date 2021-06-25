Shopian encounter: 2nd terrorist surrenders with AK rifle (2nd Ld)

Srinagar, June 25 (IANS) One terrorist was killed while another surrendered with an AK rifle during an encounter between militants and security forces in the Hanjipora area in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, officials said.

"The second terrorist of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) surrendered along with an AK 56 rifle during the encounter. Search is still going on," the police said.