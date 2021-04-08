Shopian Encounter: Brother of terrorist, local Imam sent inside mosque to persuade terrorists to surrender

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): In an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Shopian on Thursday where terrorists are holed up inside a mosque, the Jammu and Kashmir police late night have sent the brother of one terrorist and a local Imam inside the mosque to persuade the terrorists to surrender.



In a tweet, the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed, "#ShopianEncounterUpdate: Brother of holed up #terrorist and local Imamsahab sent inside the mosque to persuade the #terrorists to come out and #surrender. Efforts are on to save the mosque. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow."

Chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) terror outfit has been trapped while three unidentified terrorists have been killed by the security forces in an ongoing encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said in the evening.

The news was confirmed by the Kashmir Zone police on their Twitter handle.

"Chief of proscribed terrorist outfit AGuH (JeM) trapped," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted. "Three unidentified terrorists killed. Operation going on," the police further informed.



The gunfight began in the afternoon after a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. (ANI)

