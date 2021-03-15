Shopian encounter resumes after a lull (3rd Ld)

The police said in the latest round of firing a contact has been established with a third terrorist. "Contact established with third terrorist in the Shopian encounter. Operation is going on."

Two terrorists, including top Jaish-e-Muhammad commander Sajad Afghani was killed earlier in day, as the gunfight entered its third day on Monday.

Srinagar, March 15 (IANS) After a lull of few hours on Monday afternoon, the encounter in south Kashmir Shopian resumed around evening.

The gun battle started on Saturday after specific inputs regarding presence of terrorists in the Rawalpora area was found. A joint cordon and search operation launched by the police, 34 RR of Indian Army and the CRPF has been involved in the operation.

Police said during the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given opportunity to surrender, however, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which retaliated leading to the encounter.

Police said on Sunday morning despite repeated announcements for the hiding terrorist to surrender, they fired on the joint search party which then retaliated killing one terrorist identified as Jahangir Ahmad Wani affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Jaish's Afghani, who was involved in recruiting youths, was killed on Monday morning.

Arms and ammunition including US-made M4 Carbine rifle and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of the encounter.

