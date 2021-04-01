Shopkeeper, aide shot dead in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur, April 1 (IANS) A shopkeeper and his aide were shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants at Gagaha area here, police said on Thursday.

Shambhu Sharan Maurya, 35, who ran an electronic shop, and his helper Sanjay Pandey, 42, were killed in the attack.

Police said that the incident took place late on Wednesday night as both of them were preparing to close the shop for the day, when the two bike-borne masked men barged into the shop and opened fired at them.