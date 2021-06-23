Shopkeeper shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

Bhat received critical gunshot injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot. Police said investigation into the matter is in progress and officers are working to establish the circumstances which led to this terror crime. Area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that these innocent killings of civilians and local policemen are being committed by local terrorists of LeT (self-claimed as TRF) on the instruction of terrorist Abbas Sheikh.

--IANS

