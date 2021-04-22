  1. Sify.com
Shops in Haryana to shut at 6 pm from Friday, ban on non-essential gatherings

Last Updated: Thu, Apr 22nd, 2021, 16:30:08hrs
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. (File pic)

Chandigarh [India], April 22 (ANI): In view of increasing coronavirus cases in the state, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday announced that all shops will remain closed from 6 pm onward in Haryana from Friday.

In a tweet, Anil Vij said, "All shops will remain closed from 6 pm onward in Haryana from tomorrow (Friday), all non-essential gatherings are banned, anybody holding any function within the prescribed limit will have to seek permission from concerned Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM)."
Haryana government on April 12 imposed a night curfew in the state amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases.
There are as many as 33,817 active cases in Haryana so far, said the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. (ANI)

