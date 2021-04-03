Shops in Patna to face closure if they violate Covid norms

Patna, April 3 (IANS) Amid Covid-19 surge in the state, the Patna divisional commissioner has directed the shopkeepers and showroom owners to strictly follow the Covid protocols else district administration will force them to shut down the shops and the showrooms for three days.

Sanjay Kumar Agrawal, the divisional commissioner of Patna has directed all district magistrates of the division for the same after a review meeting in Patna.