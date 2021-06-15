Shops to open till 7 pm, bars till 10 p.m. in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 15 (IANS) The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday allowed all shops to open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m, but restaurants and bars till 10 p.m. However, the night curfew will be imposed from 10.30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The decision came after the Covid review meeting chaired by UT Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore.