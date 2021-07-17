Short film by Indore filmmaker shortlisted for Cannes Film Festival

It stars nine-year-old Shaunak Mahindrey as a boy scout whose kite gets stuck on a tree. Despite being overweight, he climbs the tree and does his best to retrieve it. He then finds himself stuck on a branch after losing his ladder and a shoe and ultimately has to jump off the tree.According to Hector, 'Jump' is a film about courage and achieving victory after taking a difficult decision. It has been produced by Swapnil Mahindra."I wanted to show that in life, we reach a point where we have to take a big decision at a crossroads. We often don't know if we are going to make the right decision. We must go beyond fear and face the challenge. We are met with victory in the end," he told ANI.This is Hector's second film that has made it to the prestigious film festival. Another of his films, 'Midnight at 2', was shortlisted in 2018."The selection of my film in Cannes, one of the world's biggest film festivals, is such a big achievement. In 2018 as well, another one of my films had been selected," he said.Shaunak Mahindra, the producer's son, made his debut in the film. He hopes to pursue a career in acting."My father prepared me for the role and Hector liked me after an audition. The message in this film is that we should act with courage," he said.The 74th annual Cannes Film Festival is taking place from 6 to 17 July 2021. (ANI)