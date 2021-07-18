Short-format content now decides how we tell stories: Shardul Pandit

"Short-form content on platforms like Instagram Reels has changed the way people consume content these days. From a time where people were enamored by three-hour long movies in cinema halls, now a 30 second limit on Instagram decides how we want to tell stories. Creating short form content is also not resource intensive and easily accessible to everyone, which is why audiences have also started to look for ways to express themselves creatively."

Flipkart Video's new rapid fire game show 'Sirf Ek Minute' gives viewers a chance to win big in a matter of just 60 seconds and launches on July 16 on the Flipkart App.

"I think everyone has massive scope to experiment with trends on social media whether you are a celebrity or not. I am personally a fan of short form content as it allows me to connect with my fans in a fun, quirky way and there is no limit to what we can do in a span of 60 seconds which is in line with my new show 'Sirf Ek Minute' where you can answer questions in a minute and win prizes," Shardul Pandit told IANSlife.

He added, "In today's fast paced world, audience attention span is limited with viewers looking for newer opportunities to engage and express themselves creatively. That's exactly what we are offering with Flipkart Video's new show 'Sirf Ek Minute' that ties the thrill of fast trivia and interactive content."

"Anchoring and hosting shows have been my first preference as an entertainer and to mark my digital debut with Flipkart Video is a welcome change in life. I am so excited to be a part of this show and cannot wait to connect with my fans through this platform."

