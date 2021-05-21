Shortage of injections to treat mucormycosis, says Ajit Pawar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Concerned over the shortage of injections to treat black fungus in patients, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that there are more than 300 cases of mucormycosis in Pune.



Speaking to media persons, the minister said, "Presently there are over 300 cases of black fungus in Pune, including many outsiders (residents of other districts). There is a shortage of injections for them."

According to the Deputy Chief Minister, one person infected with black fungus requires as many as six injections in a single day.

"A person having the disease needs to be given 6 injections a day. If there are 300 patients, around 1800 injections a day are needed and that is not available in the required number," said Ajit Pawar.

He also informed that the treatment for black fungus will be included in the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, a health care scheme by the state government which provides free medical service to the lower-income groups with either of the following cards - Antyodaya card, Annapurna card, yellow ration card or orange ration card.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state Health Minster Rajesh Tope has raised the demand that the injections must be given to states in the required number, said Ajit Pawar.

He also said, "We also spoke to its manufacturers and we were informed they have been asked to give the injections to the Centre that will decide on the allocation to states."

On a positive note, the Deputy Chief Minister informed that the numbers of Covid positive cases are decreasing in Pune while the numbers of recoveries are increasing.

"One thing is satisfactory about Pune is that the number of positive cases is now coming down and number of recovered cases is increasing."

However, the situation in rural areas is not in much control.

"Beds are available in enough number but in rural areas, it is still not completely under control as expected that has to be looked into," said Ajit Pawar.

As per official data, Maharashtra currently has 3,83,253 active Covid cases in the state. Pune alone has 64,084 active cases. Maharashtra's death toll has reached 85,355 while Pune registered 10,728 deaths due to the virus. (ANI)

