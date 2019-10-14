Show-cause notices served to officials responsible for Patna water-logging, says Chief Secretary

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar on Monday said that a show-cause notice has been served to 11 engineers over the recent water-logging in Patna and that actions will be taken against them within the next seven days.

Kumar was addressing a press conference in the state capital about the findings of the inquiry into the recent water-logging in the state capital."Show-cause notices have been served to 11 engineers and action will be taken against them within seven days. One Executive Engineer has also been transferred. The project manager working on Namami Gange project has also been served a show-cause notice," Kumar.Some Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials were also served show-cause notices."Two PMC executive officers, City Manager and Chief Sanitary Inspector of Kankarbagh, and all sanitary inspectors in Bankipore have also been served show-cause notice. Four sanitary inspectors of Kankarbagh and two sanitary inspectors of Patliputra were suspended," he said.Kumar said that show-cause notices were also issued to 22 workers on pumping stations in the region at the time."We had initiated an inquiry into the water-logging in Patna to find out who were responsible for the incident. We found that pumps were not started on time at some places and the sewers were not cleaned on time. Accordingly, we have taken appropriate action," Kumar said.Bihar Chief Secretary said that the inquiry also suggested some moves in a bid to avoid such incidents in the future."Some of the suggestions include setting up 14 places new pumping stations and buying 100 new dewatering pumps. Suggestions have also been invited from other bodies as well," he said.Kumar added that a committee has been set up to review and clear the important suggestions and the government will approve them.Further actions will be taken soon, he said. (ANI)