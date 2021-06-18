Show slandering political opponents their place: Goa CM to police

Sawant also accused his critics of trying to "unnecessarily disturb people" during the pandemic by slamming officials of government departments, especially health and police officials.

Panaji, June 18 (IANS) In a stern warning to his political opposition, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday, urged the Goa Police to crackdown on critics and political opponents who criticise the police department in order to "show them their place".

"Everyone should be shown their place by the police. I have seen some people from political parties blaming the police... What do they think of themselves? I feel the police need to show them their place," Sawant said at the inauguration of a new police station at Colvale in North Goa.

Sawant also cited a recent instance of a child-kidnapping case -- which was eventually solved within 24 hours -- during which the political opposition had slammed the Home Ministry.

"Shobhit (Saxena) SP (Crime) is expert in that. He knows crimes committed by everyone. They will not allow any more crimes to happen. If these crimes do not stop, then strict action will be taken by my department. I am saying this on purpose on (Goa) Revolution Day. They are habituated to unnecessarily disturbing people, even during the pandemic," the Chief Minister said.

Sawant's warning to his political opposition comes at a time when political parties are preparing for the state assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

Sawant said that he would not mind if his critics verbally abuse him, saying such criticism is an occupational hazard, but said that unnecessary criticism of government departments tarnished the image of the state.

"You can criticise politicians, I do not worry about it. As a CM, I am used to abuses?AI do not mind. That is their job, our task is to do our job. Do not slander my department. Appreciate the good work done by doctors. Appreciate work by the police department," the Chief Minister said.

"Do not slander my department(s). Appreciate the good work done by doctors. Appreciate work by the police department. Do not slander the name of the state on social media, Twitter. My advise to them is the state belongs to everyone. Politics will be there today and tomorrow. But for sake of politics do not slander the name of the state. Let our image in the country not tarnish," Sawant said.

