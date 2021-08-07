Showers bring relief to Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Several areas across Delhi-NCR received light rain on Saturday, as it remained overcast there was some relief following the first August showers.

The India Meteorological Department tweeted, "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR -- Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida."