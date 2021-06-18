Shraddha Kapoor invests in a beauty brand

In an interview with IANSlife, she reveals shares what beauty means to her, and her interest in this segment. Q: What does beauty mean to you?

A: I definitely feel that beauty is not skin deep. True beauty is reflected through characteristics such as kindness, humility, generosity and empathy. I also feel that most people have started appreciating qualities of beauty that are beyond the superficial aesthetics of a person's outward appearance.

Q: Please share your beauty regime?

A: 'Less is more' is my mantra for all things beauty, skin care and hair care. I avoid using too many products, stick to what works for me and give my hair, skin and nails that extra love they need by eating right. I start my day by meditating. I create a to-do list, so that my day is well organised followed by a wholesome breakfast. It really is the most important meal of the day. Throughout the day I ensure I drink a lot of water. Lastly, I practice gratitude, I believe it is the key to selfcare.

Q: How did you associate with MyGlamm?

A: I deeply resonate with the MyGlamm's clean beauty formulations and the cruelty-free promise as that is something I feel passionately about. When MyGlamm launched its experiential beauty store last year in Juhu, it instantly became one of my favourite beauty destinations not only because of the experience it offers customers but also I love how the brand incorporates customer feedback and wants in their product formulations. Hence, when MyGlamm approached me to be the face of the brand, not only was I excited but also decided to invest in the brand.

As an entrepreneur, with an interest in the industry I have carefully been studying the DTC beauty market and it is growing rapidly. I believe it is the future. Through MyGlamm, I hope to understand and fulfil the beauty needs of my fans and followers.

Q: What is the most common skincare mistake which women usually make?

A: There are quite a few common mistakes women make when it comes to skincare such as sleeping with your makeup on, not applying sunscreen regularly, either not exfoliating or exfoliating too much, drinking less water and having an unhealthy diet.

Q: One makeup mistake which people usually make?

A: I think a makeup faux pas would be just having too much makeup on. Heavy eyes with heavy cheeks and lips is usually a recipe for disaster. I myself have been through a phase of getting the bold eyes done along with a blush, lip colour, contouring, highlighter and lip gloss but you live and learn!

Q: What skincare product can you not do without?

A: Skincare products that I absolutely can't live without are the MyGlamm GLOW cleanser, toner and moisturiser. They give me healthy-looking skin.

Q: Are you good at doing your own makeup?

A: I've gotten better!

